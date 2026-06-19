Iran Files Official Complaint Over Strict US FIFA World Cup 2026 Travel Restrictions
Iran's football federation has officially complained to FIFA about 'oppressive' US travel restrictions during the 2026 World Cup, claiming denied extended stays and forced immediate departures after matches are disrupting preparations. The complaint comes just before Iran's crucial Group G match against Belgium on June 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los.
The Iranian national football team, nicknamed Team Melli, has officially filed a complaint with FIFA, protesting the stringent travel restrictions imposed by the United States during the co-hosted FIFA World Cup 2026. The Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) argues that these limitations are creating an unfair disadvantage, hindering their team's ability to adequately prepare and recover between matches. The complaint comes just days before Iran's pivotal Group G encounter against Belgium. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.
Under the current arrangements, Team Melli is reportedly permitted to enter the United States only one day before a match and must depart immediately after the fixture is completed. The FFIRI explicitly stated that their requests for extended stays, particularly to arrive two days prior to a game for better acclimatization and preparation, have been repeatedly denied. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei had previously labelled Iran as the tournament's "most oppressed" team following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles, after which his squad was instructed to leave the US immediately and return to their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico.
The Complaint's Focus: Belgium Match Preparation
The immediate trigger for the formal complaint is the denial of a request for an extended stay ahead of their upcoming match against Belgium. Iran had sought to travel to Los Angeles two days before the game to allow players sufficient time to adapt to conditions, complete final training sessions, and finalize preparations. This request was turned down.
American authorities have maintained that the travel conditions were agreed upon in advance, citing broader security concerns and existing political tensions with Iran.
Upcoming Fixtures
Iran, currently ranked 20th globally by FIFA, are competing in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (UTC)
|Match
|Venue
|Stage
|June 15, 2026
|6:00 PM PDT
|01:00 UTC (June 16)
|Iran vs. New Zealand
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA
|Group Stage
|June 21, 2026
|12:00 PM PDT
|19:00 UTC
|Iran vs. Belgium
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA
|Group Stage
|June 26, 2026
|8:00 PM PDT
|03:00 UTC (June 27)
|Egypt vs. Iran
|Lumen Field, Seattle, USA
|Group Stage
Team Melli's World Cup Journey and Group G Landscape
This marks Iran's seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup and their fourth consecutive qualification. They qualified after losing just once in 16 qualification matches, demonstrating strong form. United States vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match.
In Group G, Iran faces a challenging lineup:
Belgium: Ranked 10th in FIFA rankings.
Iran: Ranked 20th.
Egypt: Ranked 29th.
New Zealand: Ranked 85th.
The complaint underscores the complex intersection of sports and international relations, as Iran seeks equitable treatment on the global stage. FIFA now faces the task of addressing these concerns while ensuring fair play and optimal conditions for all participating nations throughout the tournament. The outcome of this complaint could have significant implications for future international sporting events hosted across nations with complex political dynamics.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).