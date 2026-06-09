The Iran national football team, affectionately known as Team Melli, made a poignant statement upon their arrival in Tijuana, Mexico, for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Players disembarked from their flight on Sunday, June 7, 2026, sporting gold-colored '#168' lapel pins on their jackets, a silent yet impactful commemoration of the victims of a missile strike that occurred earlier this year in their homeland. Senegal Football Team Faces Tarmac Security Checks Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, Video Goes Viral.

This gesture comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Iran's participation in a tournament primarily hosted by the United States. The pins are a direct reference to the 168 victims, predominantly children, mostly girls, who lost their lives in a February 28, 2026, missile strike on an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran. While the strike is widely attributed to the U.S., neither the United States nor Israel has officially accepted responsibility, with the U.S. military stating an ongoing investigation and a policy against intentionally targeting civilians. Reports have since indicated that the strike was later confirmed to be a mistake by the U.S. military. Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Award-Winning Somali Referee, Denied Entry to USA Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Remembering Victims of 2026 Minab School Attack

Iranian football players wearing pins on their coats in memory of #Minab martyrs. #168#FWC26#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/J3hnheDYyQ — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 8, 2026

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Iran national football team landed in Tijuana, Mexico with a badge on their suits bearing the number 168, in memory of victims of Minab. #Iran #Minab pic.twitter.com/oFG4ovNwaU — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 8, 2026

A History of Protest

This is not the first instance of Team Melli using their platform for social and political commentary. In the lead-up to the World Cup, the team engaged in similar acts of remembrance. Before a friendly match against Nigeria in March, Iran's starting lineup held up school bags as symbols of commemoration. Around the same time, prior to playing Costa Rica, the squad displayed images of children and civilians killed, as well as heritage infrastructure damaged during bombing raids.

World Cup Dynamics and Visa Controversies

Iran is set to play all its Group G matches in the United States, a significant detail given the current strained relations. The team's base camp for the tournament has been established in Tijuana, Mexico, due to ongoing U.S. visa issues for several members of their support staff. Reports from Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency indicated that 12 individuals were denied visas, including the secretary general of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran and the national team's delegation chief. Al Jazeera and an Iranian state broadcaster reported the number to be 15.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the conditions of the players' visas, with an Iranian envoy stating that the team must enter and leave U.S. soil on the same day as their matches. Coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed frustration upon arrival, noting the late processing of visas and the need for more time to adjust to the significant time difference.

FIFA Regulations Under Scrutiny

The wearing of the '#168' badges during team travel falls into a 'grey area' under FIFA regulations. While FIFA's rules explicitly state that "equipment must not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images" during matches, the application of this rule to travel attire is less clear. It remains to be seen if FIFA will take any action should players or officials choose to wear these pins in a match setting. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was present during the team's earlier protest against Costa Rica, and while the organization reportedly considered action, no formal sanctions were announced at that time.

Team Melli will kick off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand, followed by matches against Belgium and Egypt. Their powerful demonstration underlines the intersection of sport and global affairs, bringing a somber narrative to the world stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).