Brazil have announced their 16-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Tite's men will begin their campaign against Serbia on November 24, 2022. Ahead of the showpiece event, many teams are playing friendly matches in order to prepare for the competition. So we take a look of Bazil are playing any warm-up ages or not. Brazil Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team BRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Brazil are drawn in a difficult Group G alongside the likes of Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. However, the five-time champions are the favourites to advance from the classification. Tite has selected a strong squad for the competition with the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, and Gabriel Jesus leading the team's attack.

Is Brazil Football Team Playing Any Friendly Match Before FIFA World Cup 2022?

Brazil are one of the very few teams who have opted out from playing any warm-up games ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, Tite's men enter the competition in great form with their last defeat coming to Argentina in the Copa America final.

he five-time World champions have taken time to perfect their team combinations and strategy on the training ground instead of opting to play a friendly game. Brazil are one of the favourites to win the competition and will be aiming to get off to a great start.

Brazil are the record champions but their last triumph came in 2002. However, they have performed well in the competition, making the quarter-final stage in each of last four editions with a fourth-place finish in 2014 being their best.

