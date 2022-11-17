Earlier in November Brazil declared their 26-man squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as they will be aiming to win their first World Cup in two decades. The South American giants are the most successful team in the competition, the only nation to lift the World title five times. They will be heading into the 2022 competition as the top-ranked team in the world. Brazil’s head coach Tite has announced his roster for the world championship and for a surprise the game veteran Dani Alves will be playing his third World Cup along with the new generation. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr can be seen accompanying Barcelona winger Raphinha and Richarlison in the front. In this new face of the Brazilian attack, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will be missing out on the World Cup.

Brazil is the only team who has participated in each World Cup since the first edition in 1930 and are the most successful team at the FIFA World Cup. Tite’s side has won their previous seven consecutive matches before heading into the world cup and are unbeaten for 15 past games. Entering the 2022 Qatar World Cup in hopes of bringing the trophy back to Brazil one more time. They are in Group G, along with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast Details: Where and When to Watch Football Tournament Matches on TV and Online.

Brazil schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group G Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24, 2022 Brazil vs Serbia November 28, 2022 Brazil vs Switzerland December 2, 2022 Brazil vs Cameroon

Brazil Players to Watch Out for At FIFA World Cup 2022

Thiago Silva Neymar Vinicius Jr Casemiro Raphinha

Brazil 2022 Squad at FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Millitao (Real Madrid), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (PUMAS).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Han United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Everton Riberio (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Spurs), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Martinelli (Arsenal).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).