There have been a growing number of reports claiming that Kylian Mbappe is close to joining Real Madrid and well, Florentino Perez's recent statements might excite the Los Blancos fans. It has been reported widely that the Frenchman would be making a much-awaited transfer move from PSG to Real Madrid at the end of the season. There also have been reports claiming that the French star has been offered a big-money contract by PSG, who are trying their best to have the young forward stay back at the club. Carlo Ancelotti Smokes Cigar, Dances As Real Madrid Celebrate 35th La Liga Title (See Pics and Video)

"I hadn't thought about it (Mbappe) but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on," Perez said, when talking about the Frenchman's potential arrival while celebrating Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title triumph. "When we plan next year's squad, we'll see," he added.

Earlier, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti responded to PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's 'confirmation' that both he and Mbappe would stay at PSG. Ancelotti had said, "coaches cannot tell the whole truth." Now, the Italian dropped another cryptic hint, stating that the 'future' of Real Madrid is already written. "Mbappe to Real Madrid? With this club, with this president, the future is already written," he said.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga unfolds, especially with the season drawing to a close.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).