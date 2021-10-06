European Champions Italy will face off against Spain in the first semi-final of the 2021 UEFA Nations League. The Italy vs Spain clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on October 06, 2021 (late Wednesday Night). Both teams have reached this stage of the competition for the first time and will be aiming to get to the summit clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Italy vs Spain, Nations League 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Schedule, Format, Groups, Participating Teams And All You Need to Know About the Football Tournament.

This clash will be a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final where the Azzurri’s defeated La Roja on penalties on the course of lifting the title. Italy enter the game on a 38 game unbeaten run in the regular 90 minutes and will be aiming to extend that. Meanwhile, Spain, who are missing key players will aim to take a step closer towards their first title under Luis Enrique. Both teams were impressive in the recently concluded European Championships which makes for another exciting encounter between the two.

When Is Italy vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2021 semi-final match will take place on October 07, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-Final Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League semi-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast.

Is Italy vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-Final Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Italy vs Spain, UEFA National League 2021 semi-final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).