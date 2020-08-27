UEFA Nations League will enter its second edition this year. The UEFA Nations League 2020-21 will begin from September 03 onwards. Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League title on home turf in 2019 after defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final. They will be looking to defend the title and clinch the second edition as well. The UEFA Nations League is mainly divided into three phases- league, finals and relegation play-outs. Cristiano Ronaldo Named in Portugal’s 24-Man Squad for 2020–21 UEFA Nations League September Fixtures.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Schedule

The group stage matches of the UEFA Nations League will be played on September 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08; October 10, 11, 13, 14; and November 14, 15, 17,18. The Finals will be played in September or October 2021 and relegation play-outs in March 2022. You can check the detailed schedule here.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Participating Teams

The 55 participating teams have been divided into four Leagues. The Leagues are further divided into four groups consisting of four teams each. The only exception being the League D, which has only two groups with one comprising of only three teams. Harry Maguire Withdrawn From England UEFA Nations League Squad After Being Found Guilty and Handed Prison Sentence by Greek Court.

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland

Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group C1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group C2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia

Group C3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova

Group C4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

League D

Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta

Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Format

The UEFA Nations League 2020-21 will see a change in the format. As per the new format, teams will face off other teams in the group twice. The group winners in League A will contest the UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals, match for third place and final). Teams who finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League B. Paul Pogba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Eduardo Camavinga Replaces Manchester United Player in France Squad For UEFA Nations League 2020.

Similarly, the group winners in League B will gain promotion and teams finishing bottom of their groups will be relegated to League C. In League C two teams will be relegated to League D for the next edition of the competition in 2022/23. The group winners in League D will gain promotion as well.

