Jadon Sancho Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Unwilling to Lower €100 Million Price Despite Footballer’s Wishes to Join Premier League Club

Jadon Sancho (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea's pursuit of Jadon Sancho could soon hit a major roadblock with Borussia Dortmund refusing to lower their €110m transfer fee for the teenage prodigy. Both United and Chelsea have been heavily linked to the former Manchester City academy graduate and have reportedly prioritised their summer transfer target on the England international. Sachin too reportedly remains keen on returning to his homeland and wants a move to Premier League's biggest clubs.

The 20-year-old, according to reports, has also refused to extend his contract at Dortmund which expires in summer of 2022. And knowing Sancho’s future interests lies elsewhere, Dortmund is pulling every leaf out of the book to ensure the prodigal talent remains at Signal Iduna Park at least for one more season. The current economic season due to the coronavirus pandemic has also played into their hands with both United and Chelsea impacted by the ravages of the virus, any deal in the range of 100 million euros or above looks very unrealistic in the current market. Jadon Sancho Urged to Snub Manchester United for Liverpool by Former Reds Defender Glen Johnson.

Sancho, who is yet to make a start since the Bundesliga 2019-20 season resumed on May 16, has already scored 14 goals and made 16 assists in 21 league starts this season despite an injury-hampered campaign. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has repeatedly reiterated that Sancho is not for sale and that any club looking for his signature must shelve in excess of €100 million.

Meanwhile, United chief executive Ed Woodward has already spoken about the changes in transfer market post-covid-19 and why it is near to impossible for any club to engage in €100 million transfers. Chelsea are similarly expected to be impacted financially due to the global outbreak. With both clubs seemingly finding it difficult to put together the 100 million euros, Sancho could well be spending another season at Dortmund