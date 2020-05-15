Jadon Sancho Urged to Snub Manchester United for Liverpool by Former Reds Defender Glen Johnson

Jadon Sancho and Glen Johnson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has been the top transfer target for Manchester United for quite some now and there are reports suggesting that the Red Devils are in advance talks with the winger to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer. However, former Reds defender Glen Johnson believes that the 20-year-old should reject a move to the Manchester club and join Liverpool instead as he will flourish alongside Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Marco Reus Urges Manchester United Target to Stay at Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 and since then has established himself as one of the top talents in world football. Along with his abilities, Sancho also has numbers on his side, as with 30 goal contributions, he is the only player alongside Lionel Messi to reach double figures in both goals and assists in top five European leagues. Jadon Sancho & Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Keeps Door Open for ‘Talented Pair’.

Speaking to Betdaq, Johnson said ‘Sancho has been linked with almost all of Europe’s top clubs, but from my perspective he’ll surely find it very hard to turn down Liverpool if they come knocking. I know exactly what it means to put on the shirt and for any young English footballer playing at Anfield it is what you dream of.’

‘No club is able to offer him the success that Liverpool are currently enjoying and that will surely be a big sway towards him going there. If he were to go to a club like Manchester United, there would be so much pressure on him to perform as soon as he walked through the door and for someone so young that’s a lot of responsibility to take on.’ Johnson added.

Manchester United are interested in signing the youngster as they believe he can help the club to challenge for Premier League glory once again. Sancho has a $122 million release clause and Red Devils appear to be willing to pay that amount.