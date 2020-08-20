Manchester United have identified Bournemouth winger David Brooks as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho. The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund star have been United’s priority target this summer but the club is yet to agree a deal with the German club or personal terms with the player’s representatives. The Red Devils also failed to act or make an official bid within Dortmund’s self-imposed deadline of August 10, which passed last week. But senior figures at Old Trafford still believe they can negotiate a deal for the player from Dortmund. The club have, however, identified Brooks as the alternative signing in case the deal fails to go through. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Star to Put in Request for Move but on One Condition.

United are closely working with Dortmund to negotiate a deal for Sancho, who scored 16 and assisted 17 times for the Bundesliga club last season. Sancho is currently with the Dortmund squad for their preseason in Switzerland and also played the first club friendly on Friday. Dortmund have, however, refused to sell the England international this summer. The club values him over 100m pounds and have refused to lower their valuation while United have refused to pay such a high fee for the youngster. Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry-Like Anthony Martial Must Be Given Time to Become Manchester United’s Central Striker, Says Former Red Devils Man Dwight Yorke.

With the deal looking unlikely by the day, United had already lined up alternatives which included the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa. But Barcelona Barcelona have refused to sell Dembele while Coman and Costa will not come cheap. In such a scenario, the Red Devils have fixed their gaze on Bournemouth right-winger Brooks. The 23-year-old Wales international has impressed in with the Cherries although he was out injured for the majority of the last season

According to a report from MEN, Bournemouth are likely to sell the young prospect for around 40m Pounds this summer with the club in need of offloading players following their relegation to the second division. Brooks, like Sancho, was also a target for United last summer. But talks are yet to be held between both clubs. It is also yet to be confirmed if United actually view Brooks as an alternative to Sancho or wants to sign him to increase quality in attack where the club have fallen short in number in the past seasons.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could consult Brooks’ international manager and Unite club legend Ryan Giggs before making the signing. Solskjaer had spoken to Giggs before moving for Daniel James last summer and could do the same for Brooks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).