Jamshedpur are winless in their last four Indian Super League game and that includes three defeats. This has put their hopes of making it to the top six in a jeopardy. They did well in the middle phases of the campaign but lack of momentum in recent times means they are out of the reckoning to move forward. Jamshedpur heads into the clash on the back of a 2-1 loss suffered at the hands of Chennaiyin. Opponents Gaurs are fourth and in sublime form with two victories on the bounce. They are out of the race for league shield but will be keen to do well in the next round. Jamshedpur versus Goa will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 PM IST. Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle Weighs on Finishing Strongly for Making It to ISL 2023–24 Playoffs.

Javier Siverio will lead the attack for Jamshedpur and he will have playmaker Rei Tachikawa behind him in the final third. Mohammed Sanan K and Imran Khan on the wings will look to utilise their pace and find a way past the Goa defence. Jérémy Manzorro has been a talisman in midfield for the side and he will maintain the tempo of the clash.

Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick in the game against Hyderabad and time and again the forward has excelled for the Gaurs this season. He did not start the last match but is all set to mark his return this evening. Carlos Martinez will lead the attack with Brandon Fernandes returning to his no 10 role. Mohammedan Sporting ‘Confident’ for Fulfilling Club Licensing Criteria to Play in ISL After Winning I-League 2023-24 Title.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 9. The JFC vs FCG match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur, India and it has a scheduled start time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 SD/HD and 3, VH1 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match. For more viewing options for the JFC vs FCG match, read below.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide livestream viewing option of the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Expect Jamshedpur to focus on defence in this game but Goa will sneak a win here.

