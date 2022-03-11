Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters will face off against each other in the semifinal 1 first leg of the Indian Super League 2021-22. Then clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on March 11, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim to advance. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 semifinal 1 live streaming can scroll down below for details. ISL, SF 1st Leg: Shield Winners Jamshedpur Hot Favourites Against Kerala.

Both Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters are aiming to win their maiden title and will be hoping to move a step closer to that. Jamshedpur finished first in the points table and enter the game on a five-match winning run, something they will look to continue. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are undefeated in three matches and will look to reach another ISL final.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 1, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on March 12, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 1 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 1 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).