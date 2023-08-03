PSG under Luis Enrique is not having the best pre-season Asia tour as they are yet to win. They head into the game on the back of a 1-2 loss against Inter Milan. Earlier the French giants also had to face defeat against Cerezo Osaka which has complicated matters for the new manager. The absence of Kylian Mbappe is hurting the club and it will be better for both parties if the issues are resolved at the earliest. Ousmane Dembele Transfer News: Barcelona Forward Reportedly Agrees Five-Year Deal With PSG

Talking about the opponents, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have been the winner of the South Korean league nine times since 2009 which tells us about the kind of dominance they have. They will be confident of taking on such a star-studded side. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors versus PSG starts at 1:30 PM.

Andre Luis is the only big name missing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors with a fitness issue while the rest of the unit is fit and available for selection. Gustavo in the attacking third will be a threat to PSG for his ability to create chances. Rafael da Silva leads the attack and he will be eager to co-ordinate well with the mercurial Moon Seon-min who will apply his trade on the wings.

Neymar is training well with the team and could be given a few minutes against Jeonbuk Motors as he recovers from a serious ankle problem. Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes are ruled out with injuries. Marco Verratti’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia looks set to fail and the Italian international is in line to start in midfield. Renato Sanches with his energy could have a vital role to play in this game.

When is Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

PSG will be resuming their preparation in a pre-season match against Jeonbuk on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Busan Asiad Stadium, South Korea.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch the live telecast of this match. The Jeonbuk vs PSG match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of the upcoming match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on PSGTV Premium. PSG are well short of confidence at the moment and this is a huge worry for their fans. The game is likely going to end in a 2-2 draw.

