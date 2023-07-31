Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed to join PSG this summer. The Ligue 1 giants have been in pursuit of the player for some time now and are in need of attacking options after Lionel Messi's departure and Kylian Mbappe's future being uncertain. Dembele's agent, according to notable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, has agreed on a five-year deal to join the Ligue 1 champions with them looking to seal the transfer as quickly as possible. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan.

Ousmane Dembele Agrees to Join PSG

BREAKING: Ousmane Dembélé says yes to Paris Saint-Germain! Initial green light to the proposal has arrived 🚨🔴🔵 PSG verbally agreed five year deal with Dembélé’s agent. PSG have sent formal letter to inform Barcelona, now trying best way to close the deal — depends on timing. pic.twitter.com/a0EE3iMEtf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)