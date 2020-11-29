Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21 season. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). The two teams have faced each other twice in the competition with both sides recording one victory each in their home fixtures last season. So ahead of their ISL 2020-21 clash, we take a look at their previous encounters. JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Both teams are in search of their first win of the season after suffering defeats in their opening fixture. Jamshedpur FC succumbed against Chennaiyin FC as the side from south of India scored two quick goals in the first half it register all three points. Meanwhile, Odisha suffered a 1-0 loss against Hyderabad as former striker Aridane Santana scored the game’s only goal. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC – December 27, 2019 – Odisha Won 2-1

This is the most recent fixture between the team and has followed suit of the home team recording a win. Aridane Santana scored on either side of Aitor Monroy’s penalty to give Odisha all three points in the game. All goals came in the first half of the game.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC – October 22, 2019 – Jamshedpur Won 2-1

Odisha dominated the possession stats in the game but were unable to convert it into attempts on goal. An own goal from Rana gave the home side the lead early in the first half with Aridane Santana scoring the equaliser. Both teams were heading for a draw but a goal in the final minutes from Sergio Catsel gave the home side all three points.

