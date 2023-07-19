Liverpool begins their pre-season journey with a game against German second division team Karlsruher. The Reds had a poor 2022/23 season where they did not win any trophy and lost out on Champions League qualification. Jurgen Klopp has a massive rebuild job on his hand and there has been a few signings so far while certain players are also on their way out. The German manager is known for his fast-attacking brand of football and for that he needs young motivated players who can put in the shift. Opponents Karlsruher were crowned the champions of Germany back in 1908 but since then have nothing to show for. A game against the mighty Liverpool does get them mentioned world wide though. Karlsruher versus Liverpool starts at 10:00 PM IST. Marcus Rashford Signs New Deal With Manchester United, England Forward Set to Stay At Old Trafford Till 2028.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Leighton Clarkson have left the club while Fabinho is also likely seeking a move away from the Reds. Alexis Mac Allister will make his non-competitive debut today. Virgil Van Dijk was poor last season and he will need to improve considerably. Dominik Szoboszlai could get a few mins as well for his new club as he has been training with the first team.

Daniel O’Shaughnessy and Efe Kaan Sihlaroglu are long term absentees for the German club and will be a massive miss in the game. David Herold is a loan arrival from Bayern Munich and he will start this game. Lars Stindl joined the club on a free transfer and he will be a key figure in attack for them.

When is Karlsruher vs Liverpool, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool will be taking on Karlsruher in a pre-season match on Wednesday, July 19. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe, Germany.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Karlsruher vs Liverpool, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karlsruher vs Liverpool, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on Liverpool FC TV and Liverpool.com. Liverpool should make light work of Karlsruher and we should expect plenty of goals from the Reds.

