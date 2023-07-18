Ahead of the next Premier league season, Arsenal have dropped their new away kit. Reportedly, the Gunner have gone for a yellow kit with black stripes on it. During the 2022-23 season, Arsenal had a darker away kit. Releasing the new kit, Arsenal took to Twitter and wrote, “Ready to broadcast Islington’s finest to the world 📻Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasFootball 23/24 Men’s Team away kit”

Arsenal Release New Away Kit

🚨 OFFICIAL: Arsenal have dropped their new away kit for the season. 💛🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/2XHrH6lE9m — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 18, 2023

Video of New Away Kit

Ready to broadcast Islington’s finest to the world 📻 Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasFootball 23/24 Men’s Team away kit 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2023

