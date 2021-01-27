Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be competing against each other at the GMC Stadium later in the evening today in the ISL 2020-21 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game first. So the last time the two teams locked horns with each other, it was the Kerala Blasters FC that won the game by 3-2. This time the Red Miners have a chance to settle their scores with their opponents. Talking about their stint in the ISL 2020-21, both JFC and KBFC have faced the same fortunes so far. KBFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Last Five Encounters in Indian Super League.

Both have played 13 games out of which have won three and lost five. Their remaining game ended with a draw and the two have 14 points in their kitty. On one hand, where KBFC would want to iron out their issues with the defence, Jamshedpur will be pinning up their hopes on the likes of Seiminlen Doungel from FC Goa and Farukh Choudhary from Mumbai City FC. The two could help the team better its performance in the ISL 2020-21. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on January 27 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KBFC vs JFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).