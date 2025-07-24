Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Indian Super League stalwarts Jamshedpur FC will be battling Tribhuvan Army in their first match of the Durand Cup 2025. This will be the first Group C fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup. The Men of Steel would love to start their 2025-26 season on a good note, especially when they will be playing the Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 match in their home city. Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal FC Trample South United 5-0 in Campaign Opener.

Last season, Jamshedpur FC didn't have an ideal outing in the Durand Cup. The former ISL League Shield winners had to end their journey in the group stage itself, as the Indian Army proved better than them, topping the group. This time, the stakes should be better, playing with the main team, consisting of big Indian names like Ashutosh Mehta, Pronay Halder, and Jayesh Rane. The Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 match, being played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, is expected to be a houseful.

Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army, Durand Cup 2025 Date Thursday, July 24 Time 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, Jamshedpur Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, on Thursday, July 24. The Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army match is organized to start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. AIFF Technical Committee Shortlists Three Candidates for India National Football Team Head Coach Role, Former Boss Stephen Constantine in Final List.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).