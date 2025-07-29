Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The first match Jamshedpur FC played in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 was a goal-fest, where they managed to pull up a hard-fought win over Tribhuvan Army FC. Now, in their second outing in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, the Indian Super League stalwarts JFC will be locking horns with the Indian Army Football Team. The Red Miners will be looking forward to clinch two consecutive wins, stepping their foot stronger into the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-finals. Durand Cup 2025: Luka Majcen’s Late Strike Seals Historic 2–1 Victory for Diamond Harbour FC Against Mohammedan Sporting Club.

The Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup Group C battle will be played at JFC's home ground, JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium. The 134th edition of the Durand Cup is a big opportunity for both Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT. JFC are the favourites, being a big club in the Indian top-tier. Indian Army FT, have little chance to beat them, but they should take inspiration from the Tribhuvan Army FC, as the side was close to forcing Jamshedpur FC to a draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, July 29 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, Jamshedpur Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, on Tuesday, July 29. The Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT match is organized to start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Makakmayum Daniyal Scores Hat-Trick As South United FC Draw 3–3 With Indian Air Force Football Team.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

