Mohun Bagan Super Giant are second in the Indian Super League points table and face Kerala Blasters in an away tie this evening, looking to continue their good run of form. The Kolkata giants have won four out of their last five games and head into the contest on the back of a massive win over city rivals East Bengal. Opponents Kerala Blasters are in dire need of an improved showing here as there have been a few defeats in recent times. They are fifth in the table despite the slump but can ill afford to drop points further. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Mumbai City FC Move to Top Spot Following Win Over NorthEast United FC.

A late strike from Bangalore cost Kerala their last game and left them disappointed. Miloš Drinčić and Hormipam Ruivah have been immense at the back and will be looking to continue their good run. Dimitrios Diamantakos is one of the leading goal-scorers in the tournament and it will not be a surprise if is on target again.

Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings, and Dimitri Petratos were all on target for Mohun Bagan in the last game. Attack remains their area of strength and against a side like Kerala Blasters, who like to play their expansive brand of football, the team will create plenty of chances. Joni Kauko and Abhishek Suryavanshi will sit back and dictate the tempo of the game. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC, FC Goa Play Out Thrilling 3–3 Draw, Gaurs Secure Playoffs Spot.

When Is Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Kerala Blasters FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, March 12. The KBFC vs MBSG match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will livestream the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Mohun Bagan should secure a win here considering the brilliant form they are in.

