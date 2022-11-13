Kerala Blasters will face FC Goa in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams eye to get near the spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Chennaiyin FC 2–6 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022–23: Inspiring Performance of MCFC Seals Swashbuckling Victory Against CFC

Kerala Blasters had a mediocre start to the campaign. They have not won as many games they would have liked to and already lost in three games. Forwards Dimitris Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou has failed to make an impact yet. A comprehensive win in the last game against NorthEast United gave them some breathing space though. FC Goa, on the other hand, has been in fine form and are better positioned. Midfielders Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes have delivered good performances and forward Noah Sadaoui has been amongst goals. They will try to use the extra pressure on Kerala Blasters and get closer to the top of the table with a win.

When Is Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on November 13, 2022 (Sunday). The KBFC vs FCG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

