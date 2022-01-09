A blockbuster clash awaits football fans when Kerala Blasters take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Sunday, January 9. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). There are some similarities between both these sides. Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC are the only teams who have lost the least number of games this season (1) and both sides are currently undefeated for eight matches. Hyderabad FC are better-placed over their southern rivals as they are second on the table with 16 points, one short of league leaders Mumbai City. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are fifth with 14 points. A win would see them rise up to the second spot on the points table whereas Hyderabad can open up a two-point lead at the top if they clinch victory on Sunday. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Fatorda. The match is scheduled to take place on January 09, 2021 (Sunday) and begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

