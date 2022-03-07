In the last matchday, ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will contest for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners’ Shield. ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will be all guns blazing as they look to win the coveted trophy at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday (March 07) evening. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online and live TV telecast details, then continue reading. FC Goa 4–4 Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Video Highlights: Airam Cabrera Hits Hattrick As Teams Share Spoils in High Scoring Thriller.

ATK Mohun Bagan have their task cut out. The Mariners will have to beat the Jamshedpur FC by a margin of two goals or more, to lift the League Winners’ Shield. The equation for Jamshedpur FC on the other hand is simple as they need to win or a draw to lift the trophy.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on March 07, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

