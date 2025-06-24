In an absolute goal-fest encounter in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FC Porto and Al-Ahly played out an eight-goal draw, which also includes a hat-trick. Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring for the Egyptian side, but Rodrigo Mora scored the equalizer for Porto. Ali struck a penalty on the brink of the first half and gave Al-Ahly a 2-1 lead. However, William Gomes managed to equalise in the 50th, but Ali slammed his third and final goal to complete a hat-trick and put his side in the lead again. Samu Aghehowa leveled the score again for Porto. Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane found the net in the 64th minute, giving Al-Ahly a 4-3 lead. Former Real Madrid star Pepe came in clutch for Porto, scoring the fourth goal for his side, ensuring a draw. Both teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025. Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez Find Net As Lionel Messi and Co Qualify For Round of 16.

Goal Fest Between Porto and Al-Ahly

