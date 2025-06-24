Paris Saint-Germain managed to overcome their shock loss in their last encounter and secured a comfortable win over their Group B opponents, Seattle Sounders, in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the ice, scoring the first goal for PSG in the 35th minute. Achraf Hakimi found the net in the 66th minute, handing PSG its two-goal lead, which Seattle Sounders failed to overcome. With this victory, the UEFA Champions League 2045-25 winners, PSG, have reached the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup 2025, while Sounders have been knocked out. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6–0 Win Over Al-Ain.

Paris Saint-Germain Qualify for Round of 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)