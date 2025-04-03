Inter Miami will be playing LAFC in the CONCACAF Quarter-final first leg tie away from home with. The club defeated Cavalier 0-4 on aggregate in the last round while the Los Angeles FC got the better of Columbus 2-4. Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami are in sublime form at the moment with them dropping points just once in their last nine matches played. They won all their six competitive games in March and consistency is surely the hallmark of their performances so far. LAFC on the other hand have tasted defeats in three out of their past four games and will need to be at their very best here to come up with a positive result. Carles Puyol To Lead Barcelona, Luis Figo Named Real Madrid Captain for ‘Legends Faceoff’ in Mumbai.

Igor Jesus received a red card in the game against San Diego but he is available for selection in this tie for LAFC. Jeremy Ebobisse and Lorenzo Dellavalle miss out due to injuries. Olivier Giroud, the former Arsenal and AC Milan striker, will use his big game experience to come up with a strong showing here.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will both feature for Inter Miami in the final third and their link up play should be key for the home side. Sergio Busquets will handle the midfield battle for the visitors. Maxmiliano Falcon at the heart of defence is a key player for Miami and he will keep things tidy at the back.

When is LAFC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

LAFC takes on Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Thursday, April 03. The LAFC vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California and it has a scheduled time of 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Antonio Rudiger’s Extra-Time Goal Helps Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad To Reach Copa del Rey 2024–25 Final.

Where to Get Live Telecast of LAFC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the LAFC vs Inter Miami live telecast in India on their TV sets. For LAFC vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of LAFC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Although the live telecast viewing option is not available in India, fans in India can still watch LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Inter Miami are unstoppable in recent times and they should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 01:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).