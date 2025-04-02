Mumbai, April 2: Carles Puyol will lead the Barcelona Legends while Luis Figo has been announced as the captain of the Real Madrid Legends as the squads for the 'Legends Faceoff' between the two Spanish giants have been announced on Wednesday. This iconic clash is scheduled to take place on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, bringing back some of football's most iconic rivalries in front of an energised crowd. Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Fernando Morientes, Ricardo Quaresma Set To Star in ‘Legends Face-Off’ in Mumbai.

"The 'Legends Faceoff' is going to be special. I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand," Puyol said.

Xavi Hernandez added, "Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is the biggest rivalry in football, and I am excited to be part of this historic match. Mumbai, get ready for a footballing spectacle like no other!"

"The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember!" said Figo.

Michael Owen stated: “It’s always exciting to play in front of passionate football fans, and I’ve heard so much about India’s enthusiasm for the game. The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is going to be an unforgettable night.” Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for El Clasico Match in India?.

The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is organised by The Sports Front, a pioneering force in the global sports market, dedicated to developing unique athletic intellectual properties (IPs), organising world-class events, and providing top-tier sports activation and talent management services.

Speaking on the occasion, John Zaidi, CEO & co-founder of The Sports Front, said, "The ‘Legends Faceoff’ has sparked tremendous interest among fans. With the announcement of these legendary squads, the excitement has reached a whole new level. We are committed to making this an unforgettable experience for Indian football fans."

Full Squads for the Legends Faceoff

Real Madrid Legends: Luís Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavon, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Ruben de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Ivan Perez, Jesus Enrique Velasco Munoz, Jose Luis Cabrera, Juan Jose Olalla Fernandez, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen

Barcelona Legends: Carles Puyol (C), Jesus Angoy, Vítor Baia, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuan, Xavi, Jose Edmilson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

