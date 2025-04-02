Madrid, Apr 2 (AP) Real Madrid came close to being eliminated at home again by Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey but prevailed to reach its second final in three seasons on Tuesday.

Antonio Rüdiger scored the decisive goal in extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to allow the Spanish powerhouse to advance 5-4 on aggregate score.

Five years ago, Sociedad had stunned the Bernabeu with a 4-3 victory in the quarterfinals that put the Basque Country club on track for the title that season.

“Sociedad played very well, it's always difficult against them,” Rüdiger said. “But this is Real Madrid and we have to keep fighting until the end. We are in another final and we will win it.”

Madrid will play the April 26 final in Seville against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, which play their second leg on Wednesday at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium. The teams drew 4-4 in Barcelona in the first match.

Madrid beat Osasuna to win its 20th Copa title in 2023. Sociedad won its third in 2020 when it beat Basque rival Athletic Bilbao.

Carlo Ancelotti's team had won the first leg 1-0 in February, but Sociedad took the second leg 4-3 after Mikel Oyarzabal's stoppage-time goal in regulation, when both teams scored twice after the 80th minute.

Rüdiger's extra-time goal came with a header off a corner kick taken by Arda Güler in the 115th.

The visitors had opened the scoring with Ander Barrenetxea in the 16th before Endrick equalized with a nice flick over Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro in the 30th.

Sociedad moved ahead with an own-goal by David Alaba in the 72nd and Oyarzabal added to the lead in the 80th. Madrid rallied with Jude Bellingham in the 82nd and Aurélien Tchouaméni in the 86th.

Madrid was minutes away from advancing when Oyarzabal scored with a header three minutes into stoppage time to extend the match. (AP) AM

