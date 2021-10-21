Italian giants Lazio will take on French outfit Marseille in the latest round of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming for a win to take the top spot in Group E. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lazio vs Marseille, UEL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Dejan Kulusevski Leads Juventus to a 1-0 Win Against Zenit in Champions League 2021-22.

Both Lazio and Marseille have made a decent start to their European campaign as they are placed second and third in the group respectively. The Italian outfit have three points to their name after recording a win over Moscow while the French giants have drawn both their games so far and are looking for the season’s first victory. All three points could see either of them finish the matchday at the top if the group’s other result goes their way.

When is Lazio vs Marseille, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Lazio vs Marseille clash in the UEFA Conference League 2021-22 will be played at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lazio vs Marseille, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Lazio vs Marseille on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Lazio vs Marseille, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Lazio vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 10:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).