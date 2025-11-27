UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Betis are yet to lose a game in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League, but two draws in four matches mean they are yet to truly hit top form. They face Utrecht in their latest fixture this evening, wherein a win will help them climb up the points table from their current 9th spot. Utrecht lost their first three games in the campaign and drew their last match and that has seen them drop to the 32nd spot in the points table. If they are to keep their hopes alive of making it to the next round, they have to win here at all cost. Real Betis versus Utrecht will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Scores Second-Fastest UCL Hat-Trick in Los Blancos' Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Antony received a red card for Real Betis in their last match, but he is set to start here, considering it was a domestic fixture. Cucho Hernández and Rodrigo Riquelme will complete the front three for the hosts alongside Antony. Giovani Lo Celso, Marc Roca, and Pablo Fornals will make up the midfield unit.

Michael Brouwer will feature in goal for Utrecht in place of the suspended Vasilis Barkas. Sébastien Haller is all set to lead the attack for the visitors and he will be supported by playmaker Dani de Wit in the forward line. Yoann Cathline and Miguel Rodríguez will be deployed on the wings with Gjivai Zechiël and Tim Engwanda Ongena as the central midfielders. Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli Score as Gunners Hand Bavarians First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Betis vs Utrecht Match Details

Real Betis vs Utrecht Match Details

Match Real Betis vs Utrecht Date Friday, November 28 Time 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Estadio La Cartuja, Seville

