UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AS Roma have a crucial game coming up in the UEFA Europa League against Midtjylland at home this evening, with the Italian giants looking to climb up the ladder in the points table. The Romans have won twice and lost twice so far in the group stage and are currently 18th in the standings, well off from where they would want themselves to be. Considering they are leading the Italian Serie A, they are expected to do well in Europe too. Opponents Midtjylland have won all four games in the Europa League and are at the top spot, setting up for a massive game. AS Roma versus Midtjylland will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 11:15 PM IST.

Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey are likely to start on the bench for Roma, considering they are not fully fit. Evan Ferguson will be tasked with the goal-scoring responsibility in the final third with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matías Soulé as the attacking midfielders. Manu Koné and Bryan Cristante will sit deep and act as the defensive cover.

Edward Chilufya and Adam Gabriel are ruled out for Midtjylland due to injuries. Ovie Ejeheri will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the tie. Franculino Djú is the key striker for the visitors, with Aral Şimşir and Cho Gue-sung for company in the final third. Denil Castillo will look to control the tempo of the game from midfield.

AS Roma vs Midtjylland Match Details

Match AS Roma vs Midtjylland Date Thursday, November 27 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadio Olimpico, Rome Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is AS Roma vs Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue AS Roma will lock horns with Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 27. The AS Roma vs Midtjylland UEL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Stadio Olimpico, Rome and it will start at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the AS Roma vs Midtjylland live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the AS Roma vs Midtjylland online viewing options, read below. How to Watch Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch AS Roma vs Midtjylland live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. AS Roma have quality players in their ranks and they should find a way to secure a home win.

