UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Porto will be looking to return to winning ways in the UEFA Europa League when they take on OGC Nice this evening at home. Porto started their European campaign with two wins but have lost and drawn in their last two matches, which has set them back a bit. They are currently 14th and this is a crucial tie for them. Opponents Nice, on the other hand, have lost all four matches and are the second-worst team in the competition as things stand. The visitors will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result here. FC Porto versus Nice will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST. Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli Score as Gunners Hand Bavarians First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Victor Froholdt and Jan Bednarek are both fit to take part in this game for FC Porto and should feature in this tie. Deniz Gül, Borja Sainz, and Pepê will make up the front three for Porto. Pablo Rosario will sit back and shield the back four, allowing Gabri Veiga and Stephen Eustáquio to venture forward and help with the attacking play.

Jonathan Clauss is back fit and will be part of the match-day squad for OGC Nice. Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem continue to miss out for the visitors. Mohamed-Ali Cho and Terem Moffi will form the two-man forward line with Sofiane Diop as the playmaker behind the duo. Charles Vanhoutte will look to orchestrate play from the central midfield. Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Scores Second-Fastest UCL Hat-Trick in Los Blancos' Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FC Porto vs Nice Match Details

Match FC Porto vs Nice Date Thursday, November 27 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Estádio do Dragao, Porto Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is FC Porto vs Nice UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue FC Porto will lock horns with Nice in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 7. The FC Porto vs Nice UEL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto and it will start at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Porto vs Nice UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Porto vs Nice live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For FC Porto vs Nice online viewing options, read below. How to Watch Live Streaming of FC Porto vs Nice UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch FC Porto vs Nice live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both clubs are likely to cancel each other out in a game devoid of much attacking play.

