Manchester United will look to extend their 12-match winning streak when they visit Leeds United for their next Premier League encounter. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also on a winning run of five games in the Premier League and have not faced defeat since losing at home Sheffield United in January. They play a Leeds United side, who are also unbeaten in their last five league matches, which include a win over leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast and live streaming online for the Manchester United vs Leeds United match should scroll down for all details. Manchester United Owners, The Glazers, Ready To Sell Club Amid Fan Protest If Asking Price Is Met.

Leeds United were thumped 6-1 when they visited Old Trafford for the reverse league fixture in December last year. But since then Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won nine and lost seven games and are at the first half of the points table with 46 points from 32 matches. In their last five games, Bielsa’s side have held Chelsea to a goalless draw, beat Manchester City, Sheffield United and Fulham and held Liverpool to 1-1 draw. LU vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leeds United vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Eland Road. The game will be played on April 25 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United match live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India so fans can watch the live-action on Star Network. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will be live telecasting the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans looking for how to watch the live streaming online of Leeds United vs Manchester United match can follow the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Jio and Airtel users can also watch the MUN vs BHA match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).