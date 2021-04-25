Manchester United owners have reportedly decided to put the club in sale after coming under fire from the fans following their initial participation and later withdrawal from the European Super League tournament. The Glazers purchased the Premier League side in May 2005 and have been leading the record English champions since but are now ready to walk out if the correct price is met. European Super League: Barcelona & Manchester United Fans Protest Over Break-Away Tournament.

According to a recent report from The Mirror, Manchester United owners, The Glazers, are ready to sell the club if the asking price of £4 billion is met. This decision comes after the scrapped Super League plans and increasing pressure from the fans, who were seen protesting outside the club’s Old Trafford Stadium against the hierarchy.

Fan Protest

Scenes at Old Trafford earlier today where Manchester United fans protested against the clubs involvement in the 'European Super League' and against their owners the Glazers pic.twitter.com/LjrtyLj04n — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 24, 2021

The Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005 for £790 million but are asking £4 billion to walk away from the club. It is understood that the American owners might have attained the figure if the European Super League project would have gone ahead.

On course of their 16 years reign, The Glazers admitted that they were not going to sell the club despite debts amounting with each passing year. However, the recent pressure might have persuaded the Florida-based family to change their mind.

Many investors believe a bid close to their £4 billion asking price would tempt brothers Joel and Avram, who effectively run the club, to relinquish control. The Glazers believe the astonishing price tag is justified because of United's unique heritage and commercial pulling power that allows them to continually secure big money sponsorship deals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).