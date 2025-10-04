Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for their first win in three games when they play Leeds United in an away tie this evening. Spurs are however unbeaten in the last six games in all competitions and this would give manager Thomas Frank solace. He knows the team has the quality to push on from their current fifth place in the points table. Their opponents Leeds United are 12th and have won just one game in their last five league matches. They will be counting on their home support to see them through the challenge. Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Premier League 2025–26: Joao Palhinha Strikes in Stoppage Time As Spurs Play Out Draw Against Wolves (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke are the long term injuries for Spurs. Richarlison will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Xavi Simons as the playmaker. Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert will be deployed out wide and Palhinha and Archie Gray will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Leeds United will be featuring without the services of Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James, and Lucas Perri. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be the focal point in attack with Noah Okafor and Brendon Aaronson supporting him in the final third. Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach will push forward with Ethan Ampadu acting as a cover for the backline.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Saturday, October 4 Time 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Elland Road Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leeds United is set to square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match will be played at Elland Road in Beeston. The PL 2025-26 match will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 2,3, and Select 1 TV channels. For Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below. Savinho Extends Manchester City Stay Until 2031, 21-Year-Old Brazilian Winger Commits for Six More Years.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Leeds United at home create chances with their free flowing football but it might not be enough with Spurs clinching a 1-2 win.

