Star Brazil national football team right-winger Savinho has extended his contract with Manchester City. The 21-year-old Man City forward had joined the English Premier League giants in July 2024 from French side Troyes. After officially signing the new deal, Savinho is now contracted as a Manchester City player till June 2031, ensuring a long six more years deal with the club. For Man City, the no. 26 has already played in 54 matches and was a part of the FA Community Shield winning side of 2024. FIFA President Gianni Infantino Unveils TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball for FIFA World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Savinho Signs New Deal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)