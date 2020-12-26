Football fans must brace themselves as Leicester City will host Manchester United in the upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21 season. The Boxing Day clash takes place at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (December 26). With 26 points in 13 games, the Red Devils are third in the points table and are just one point behind Leicester City who are second in the standings with 27 points. Hence, they can replace Brendan Rodgers’ team with a win in the upcoming game. However, Leicester City have been impressive as well and will not want to disappoint their home crowd. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for LEI vs MUN match. Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Leicester City have registered joint-most victories in the league at this stage (seven) alongside defending champions, Liverpool. However, one must note that they haven’t defeated Manchester United since their famous 5-2 triumph in September 2014. Coming to the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, the two clubs have locked horns on 130 occasions where 68 games went in United’s favour whereas Leicester City emerged victorious 33 times. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Man United goalkeeper David de Gea (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – James Justin (LEI), Wesley Fofana (LEI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Harry Maguire (MUN) will be the three defenders.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – James Maddison (LEI), Harvey Barnes (LEI), Scott McTominay (MUN) and Fred (MUN) can be selected the four midfielders.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN) and James Vardy (LEI) will be the forwards up front.

Leicester City vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), James Justin (LEI), Wesley Fofana (LEI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), James Maddison (LEI), Harvey Barnes (LEI), Scott McTominay (MUN), Fred (MUN), Anthony Martial (MUN), James Vardy (LEI).

Anthony Martial (MUN) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his teammate David de Gea (MUN) can be chosen as vice-captain.

