Leicester City and Manchester United will be looking to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool when the two sides meet at the King Power stadium. The Boxing day game between two in form teams has the fans in tizzy with some fast attacking football up for display. Manchester United after years look like a team capable of challenging for the top honours while Leicester City always seem to do well against top teams. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are set up to counter teams which has contributed well to their away form. It will be a challenge for Brendan Rodgers to break United’s quick transitional play but they are capable of nullifying counter attacking play as Tottenham Hotspur found out last week. ARS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Match.

Leicester City’s star defender Caglar Soyuncu is not match fit yet and will not feature against Manchester United. Ricardo Pereira is struggling with a groin problem and still faces a lengthy period on the sidelines. Wesley Fofana and former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans complement each other well in defence with Wilfred Ndidi protecting the backline. Jamie Vardy and James Maddison in attack could trouble United with their precision passing.

Scott McTominay is a major doubt heading into the game after the late groin injury he suffered against Leeds United. Paul Pogba should come into his place should the Scotland international fail to make the cut. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford remain the in form player for Manchester United with Anthony Martial, who has excelled in the last two games, leading the visitors’ attack.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Manchester United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at King Power Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Manchester United away from home have goals in them and this is where they will hurt Leicester City despite not having much possession.

