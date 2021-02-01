Lionel Messi had a great day at the office during Barcelona's clash against Athletic Club in La Liga 2020-21. The Argentina talisman converted a free-kick into a goal in the 20th minute, giving an early lead to the Catalan Giants. Although the visitors managed an equalizer with Jordi Alba netting a goal in the 49th minute, Antoine Griezmann sealed the deal for Barcelona with a winner in the 74th minute. With this 2-1 triumph, Ronald Koeman's advanced to the second position in the team standings. Notably, Messi's strike was a historic one as he became the first player to score 650 goals for a single club.

The Argentina star has been a cornerstone for Barcelona ever since making his debut for the club in 2004. Out of the 650 goals for Barcelona, Messi has registered 456 in La Liga, and 49 of those have been direct free-kick goals. Although the legendary striker's association with the Spanish giants is likely to end this summer, it will be interesting to see what more the 33-year-old can achieve before leaving the club. Meanwhile, Messi celebrated Barcelona's triumph over the Athletic Club by sharing some pictures on Instagram. Have a look! Lionel Messi Contract Leak: Barcelona To Sue Spanish Newspaper El Mundo for Publishing Details of Argentine’s Current Deal.

Speaking of Messi's association with Barcelona, the Spanish club has threatened to take legal action against Spanish news outlet El Mundo after the newspaper published the details of Messi's contract with the club. Meanwhile, Barcelona will next lock horns with Granada in the quarter-final clash of Copa del Rey 2020-21 on Thursday (February 4).

