Following a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich by 8-2 during Champions League 2019-20, there are several reports claimed that it is very likely that Lionel Messi would quite Barcelona. However, now as per the latest reports, it is said that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has already told club President Josep Maria Bartomeu that he wishes to quit the team of the Catalans. Now, this was surely a piece of sad news for Barcelona fans as they posted reactions on social media and expressed their disappointment. The news comes out after 11 days of the humiliating defeat faced by Barcelona in the Champions League. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Argentina Star Tells Barcelona He Wants to Leave the Club.

It is said that Manchester City and Chelsea have already been eyeing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. During these days, there was an interesting update that was spotted on Messi's social media activity where he was seen following Chelsea on Instagram. It was suspected that Messi could join Chelsea and the news spread like wildfire. For now, check out the reactions by the netizens to the latest news.

Heads up

MESSI :- I would like to end my journey with Barcelona... SO IS THIS THE END ? Nope this is the beginning of a new journey ahead.. Perhaps, a new dawn waiting for you. KEEP YOUR HEAD UP! HOUDINI.. WE RESPECT YOUR DECISION.& THANK YOU FOR ALL EFFORTS YOU HAVE MADE SO FAR.❣ pic.twitter.com/KLBy6VVhZt — ꪑ.ꪖ.ᥴ ✨ (@aquariankidmac) August 25, 2020

Any vacancy

Messi: Bro, Any Vacancy in Juventus? I have decided to leave Barcelona but Bartomeu is not letting me leave Ronaldo: Bro you are good at Free Kick and send me your CV pic.twitter.com/mwjIaPcZHC — How Football Saved Humans - Great book to read (@how_humans) August 25, 2020

Don’t leave

Messi

Messi 🐐 leaving Barcelona — Nambo (@nitin_nam) August 25, 2020

Right from the start of the year, Messi has been having issues with Barcelona and has even lashed out at the management on different occasions. On a couple of occasions, he had slammed the management of the Catalan Giants. Now, this piece of news has surely made the fans sad.

