Even the best of defenders and midfielders have failed to stop Lionel Messi from scoring. Last night during the match against Sevilla FC, things were no different for the Barcelona captain. During the game, Lionel Messi was chased by midfielder Joan Jordan and he desperately tried to pull the Argentine on the floor. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner walked away with the ball past him and soon the clip was already making rounds on social media. In the clip we see Jordan attempting to grab Lionel Messi’s shirt which we all know is not legal. Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele Shine as Barcelona Defeat Sevilla 2–0 in La Liga 2020–21.

The Sevilla midfielder failed to pull him down on the ground and the netizens shared the video of Jordan's failed attempt on social media. Talking about the game, Barcelona won the match 2-0. Ousmane Dembele was the first one to score a goal for Barcelona. The teams walked into the half-time with Barcelona leads the game 1-0. At the 89th minute of the game, Messi chipped in with one goal.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the fans where Jordan targeted Messi:

Joan Jordán trying to stop Leo Messi😂 pic.twitter.com/OnRUAYgV8a — IBJ (@ibjoe96) February 27, 2021

Barcelona held the possession for 56 per cent whereas the rest was handled by their home team. Talking about the La Liga 2021 points table, Barcelona is now on number two with Atletico Madrid still ruling on number one with 55 points. Catalans now have 53 points. Real Madrid stands on number three with 52 points in their kitty.

