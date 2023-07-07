Sports promoter Satadru Dutta, who was responsible for luring Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to India, has given a huge clue about Lionel Messi's potential return to Kolkata, sparking rumours in the football world. Football fans in India have been shocked by the news, particularly in Kolkata, where Lionel Messi previously graced the field during a friendly encounter in 2011. The sheer idea of seeing Lionel Messi's brilliance again has sparked excitement and eagerness in the hearts of fans, even though nothing has been formally announced as of yet. Among the many athletes he brought to Kolkata were Diego Maradona, Pele, Cafu, Dunga and even Neeraj Chopra. Argentina Footballer Emiliano Martinez Rescued in Police Vehicle After Excited Fans Damage His Car During Kolkata Tour (Watch Video)

Additionally, Satadru Dutta has been sharing photos of Lionel Messi on social media, which has only encouraged speculations that the Argentine superstar will be visiting Kolkata. Even if it's also conceivable that Satadru Dutta is just playing pranks on his followers, the indications he has been giving are very enticing.

The Emiliano Martínez Connection

Satadru Dutta has gained reputation and recognition in the football world as a result of his successful effort to bring Emiliano Martínez to Kolkata, who was crucial to Argentina's latest FIFA World Cup victory, to India. His current suggestion on Lionel Messi's likely return to Kolkata bears a lot of weight given his track record.

While Lionel Messi's own teammate, Emiliano Martínez, said that he will bring Inter Miami CF's star to Kolkata to play a match during a visit to Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

Lionel Messi's Previous Visit

Back in 2011, Lionel Messi was part of the Argentina team that visited Kolkata for a FIFA international friendly against Venezuela. Lionel Messi was also captaining Argentina for the first time in that match. Despite not scoring, he entertained a packed Salt Lake Stadium with his individual brilliance and assisted Nicolas Otamendi to head in Argentina's winner from a corner. That match ended in a 1-0 victory for the 3-time World Champions.

Wrapping it Up

Lionel Messi's possible return to Kolkata is still speculative at this point, but the excitement and buzz generated by it are undeniable. A hint from sports promoter Satadru Dutta about Messi's possible return has sent fans into a frenzy. Satadru Dutta is well known for bringing international football stars to India. In the event that the rumors are true, Kolkata could witness the magic of Messi once again, fueling the city's love affair with the beautiful game and inspiring a new generation of football enthusiasts.

