Emiliano Martinez is currently touring Kolkata, India and got felicitated while inaugurating a gate in the heritage club of Indian Football, Mohun Bagan. he was set to be part of special show after that in Kolkata. During the which, the fans, who got excited, came very close to his car and eventually ended up damaging it. Security had to rescue him by putting the Argentina footballer in a police vehicle.

Argentina Footballer Emiliano Martinez Rescued in Police Vehicle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)