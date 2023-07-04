Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup winning goalkeeper of Argentina and also the winner of the Golden Gloves is currently touring Kolkata. He was invited to inaugurate the Pele, Maradona and Sobers gate in the historic Mohun Bagan Athletic Club in Kolkata and upon his arrival, he was felicitated by the club officials. The Argentina Goalkeeper also kept the requests of the fans and said the club's chant ' Joy Mohun Bagan'.

Emiliano Martinez Felicitated At Mohun Bagan Club

Emiliano Martinez Chants ' Joy Mohun Bagan'

