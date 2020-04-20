Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Wayne Rooney Picks Argentine Over His Friend CR7 As Best Footballer, Says ‘He Makes It So Easy’

Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has given his opinion on the eternal debate in football of who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The England star may have spent years linking up with Ronaldo and terrorizing defenders but believes that the Barcelona man is a level above his former United compatriot. Rooney and Cristiano are good friends off the field as well and played together for five years, lifting three Premier League titles. Cristiano Ronaldo Not at Lionel Messi’s Level, David Beckham Picks Barcelona Captain Over Juventus Star.

The United legend in his Sunday Times column wrote ‘Despite my friendship with Cristiano, I'd go for Messi. It's for the same reason I loved watching Xavi and Scholes: it's the different things in Messi's game, I've talked about composure and I can't remember seeing Messi score when he has hit the ball as hard as he could. He just rolls them in, makes it so easy’ Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats.

The Derby county strike further went to highlight the main difference between the two footballing greats. ‘Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you. With Messi you just get the impression he is having more fun. Those two have completely changed the game in terms of goalscoring numbers and I don't think they'll ever be matched.’ Said Rooney.

The former United man also revealed the way Cristiano Ronaldo played in his early Premier League years saying ‘Ronaldo wasn't as focused on goals when we started playing together but you could see that all he wanted was to be the best player in the world.’ ‘He practised and practised and began to produce. Cristiano has become an incredible scorer’ he added.

Messi and Rooney have faced each other on two separate occasions in the Champions League finals with the Argentine coming out on top in both the encounters.