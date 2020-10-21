Ever since Antoine Griezmann has had friction with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. There have been reports of the two are not on good terms as Messi wanted the club to buy Neymar Jr instead of Greizmann. Messi was on a holiday when the club bought the services of Griezmann. Ever since there have been many reports about the two having a rift. Now if you have to go by the reports that have been surfaced online, it is said that Lionel Messi wants the French footballer out from Barcelona. He was bought at a staggering price of €105 million in 2019-20 season. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Involved in Training Ground Altercation After Sevilla Draw, Boss Quique Setien Forced to Intervene: Reports.

Since then he has not been quite impressive and has been substituted quite regularly. In fact, even during the Champions League 2019-20 game against Ferencvaros, which was held last night, Greizmann has been benched. He was also sidelined by the former coach of Barcelona Quique Setien. The former Atletico Madrid player has only 15 goals and four assists from 52 appearances for the Barcelona. Even the current coach Ronald Koeman has been unable to help Griezmann.

Koeman on Griezmann: "He is working well, of course he can improve and give more. The only thing players can do is work hard to improve this situation." pic.twitter.com/ph3XZdEUzq — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 19, 2020

"He is working well, of course he can improve and give more. The only thing players can do is work hard to improve this situation," said Koeman about Griezmann. It is also said that the team might look for a swap deal and would be eyeing Kylian Mbappe for Greizmann. However, all depends on how things pan out for Barcelona in the transfer season.

