Two of the biggest European rivals – Liverpool and AC Milan- clash in the Champions League after several years with the game generating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. Italian giants Milan last played in the competition way back in 2013/14 and from then on the club had to endure several underachieving seasons. Now with Stefano Pioli at the helm, the team is looking like its past best and certainly can challenge for all top honours. Opponents Liverpool have started their campaign on a bright note despite very limited activity in the transfer market. Jurgen Klopp has his trusted players back playing post lengthy injury lay-offs and the Reds are looking good. Liverpool versus AC Milan will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Liverpool Youngster Harvey Elliot Suffers Horror Injury Against Leeds.

Harvey Elliot suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds United and is set to miss a few months of football for Liverpool. Roberto Firmino also misses out due to a hamstring problem and is joined on the sidelines by Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have formed a formidable partnership in midfield and its tough for any opposition when you also have Jordan Henderson complementing the duo. Diogo Jota is expected to lead the attack with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for company in a front three.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for AC Milan after the veteran striker suffered from an inflamed Achilles tendon. Olivier Giroud is only expected to play a bit part in the game as he has just returned to training meaning Ante Rebic should lead the line for the Italian side. Franck Kessie and Sandro Tonali in a double pivot have their task cut out as they look to prevent Liverpool’s dominance with the high press.

When is Liverpool vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Liverpool vs AC Milan clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside, on September 16, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs AC Milan on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

It should be a keenly contested game but the home factor will play a major role in helping a narrow win for the Reds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2021 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).