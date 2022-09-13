Liverpool host Ajax at Anfield looking to secure their first win of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds have not been in the best of form since the start of the season and were beaten comfortably by Napoli in their first game of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp has expressed his concerns about his side and stressed the importance of turning their season around. Although the injuries have not been helpful, the squad has the depth to get back to winning ways. Ajax on the other hand are top of their domestic league and beat Rangers comfortably in their last European tie. Despite losing their manager and a few key players in the summer, the Dutch giants have not let it affect their performance. Liverpool versus Ajax will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Liverpool Suffer 1-4 Defeat Against Napoli (Watch Video Highlights)

Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are ruled out for Liverpool although Thiago Alcantara will feature. Joel Matip should replace Joe Gomez in defence while there are also talks of Mo Salah being dropped after the striking has been well below par in the last few matches. The Egyptian could make way for Diogo Jota to partner Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in the attacking third.

Calvin Bassey is a doubt for the Liverpool clash while Owen Wijndal does not have match fitness following his recovery from an ankle problem. Steven Birgwijn will lead the attack alongside Dusan Tadic and Mohammed Kudus. Kenneth Taylor will play the role of the sweeper and protect the backline from the Liverpool press. Daley Blind has the experience of playing big games and that should come in handy.

The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Ajax match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. Liverpool may not be at their best but should rise to the challenge and defeat Ajax this evening.

