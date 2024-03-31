Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool stands second in the Premier League 2023-24 points table. The side has performed well despite facing multiple injury issues throughout the season but nearing the end of the season, the Reds can’t afford to drop points in order to stay competitive for the title. The visiting Brighton side on the other hand is ninth in the Premier League with 11 wins and nine draws from 28 matches. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool

Manchester United's enthralling 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win means that Klopp may now only win three pieces of silverware during his farewell parade. A treble could be a fitting farewell for the former Dortmund manager and Liverpool need only take a point off of Brighton to leapfrog Arsenal into the top spot before the Arsenal vs Man City match.

Liverpool side is unbeaten in 26 straight top-flight games at Anfield since Leeds United's shock success 17 months ago, but Brighton could also cause a similar upset, looking at their recent form against top-six sides. Liverpool managed just five points from the last five matches against Brighton. Check out different viewing options for the Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League match.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time, Venue

In an action-packed Sunday, Liverpool will host Brighton for an afternoon match (GMT). The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and is scheduled at 06:30 PM on March 31 Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United, Chelsea Play Out Draws, Tottenham Hotspur Secures Win Against Luton Town.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Liverpool vs Brighton match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of the exciting match is also available for fans.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The Liverpool vs Brighton will be a blockbuster match looking at the points table. While Liverpool will be looking to win all three points, Brighton will be aiming for European qualification and need maximum points from possible every match. Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2023-24 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

